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Home / Delhi / Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of influencer Bhardwaj

Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of influencer Bhardwaj

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Monday reserved for September 15 its order on the bail plea of right-wing influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in connection with the alleged assault on the father of a student activist during a Jantar Mantar demonstration.

During the proceedings, Bhardwaj's defense counsel argued that his arrest was the result of recent “political developments”.

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The lawyer further alleged it was actually the complainant who had initiated the violence, claiming he attacked Bhardwaj at the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) rally in June.

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Bhardwaj had been remanded to 14-day judicial custody on September 7.

Presiding over the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler specifically questioned the Delhi Police regarding whether a caste-based slur was used during the altercation.

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The police clarified that while the initial police report made no mention of discriminatory language, a subsequent statement recorded by the police introduced the allegation, following which the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was invoked.

The case against Bhardwaj was triggered by widespread public backlash following a controversial interview. In the broadcast, the influencer allagedly claimed to have “cracked the skull” of the activist's father during the June 23 protest and asserted that his political connections had shielded him from arrest.

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