Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

New Delhi, June 29
A court here reserved its order on Saturday on the CBI's plea seeking 14-day judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked corruption case.
Kejriwal was produced in court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the expiry of his three-day custodial interrogation.
Special Judge Sunena Sharma reserved her order on the plea seeking jail for the AAP chief.
The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the CBI in connection with irregularities in his government's excise policy.
On March 21, he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped policy. He was granted bail by a trial court that was stayed by Delhi High Court.
