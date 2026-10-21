Delhi court reserves order on judicial custody of CJP leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka

A Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday reserved his order on the judicial remand of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Rank after the Delhi Police sought a three-day extension of their jail custody.

The two were produced before the SEM and their sureties were submitted during the proceedings.

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They were initially remanded to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for allegedly entering the denotified protest site of Jantar Mantar and violating peace bonds.

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Their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was to expire on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to interfere with their judicial custody, as it asked them to await the outcome of the hearing scheduled before the SEM, and approach the appellate court if their grievance continues.