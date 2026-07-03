Delhi court reserves verdict in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its verdict in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and ex-BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

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Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar reserved the order for August 3 after the completion of the final arguments in the case lodged by six women wrestlers.

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In May 2024, a court had ordered the framing of charge of criminal intimidation against Singh. It had, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers. On Thursday, senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the complainant wrestlers, presented the final arguments and urged the court to award strict punishment to the accused.