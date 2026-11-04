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Home / Delhi / Delhi court seeks action taken report on woman scribe’s plaint

Delhi court seeks action taken report on woman scribe’s plaint

Had sought FIR against ACP Bhagat over alleged sexual assault

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:09 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Tuesday sought an action taken report (ATR) from the Delhi Police on a woman journalist’s complaint seeking registration of an FIR against ACP Vivek Bhagat over allegations of sexual assault.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Kautuk Bhardwaj of Patiala House Courts directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Parliament Street police station to file a point-wise report detailing whether the complainant had approached the police, what action had been taken on her complaint and whether a cognisable offence was made out against the accused.

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The court also asked the police to clarify whether an FIR had been registered and, if so, provide details of the investigation. In case the police found no cognisable offence, they must explain whether the complainant was informed of the decision.

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The directions came while the court was hearing a complaint filed by the woman journalist, Rosy, seeking legal action against the ACP. Counsel for the complainant told the court that the alleged incident took place on October 3 and was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the location. The counsel sought urgent directions for preservation of the footage, apprehending that the crucial evidence could otherwise be lost.

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