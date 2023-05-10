Delhi court seeks status report from police on sexual harassment case against WFI chief

New Delhi, May 10
A Delhi court on Wednesday sought a status report from Delhi Police over the sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
The judge issued notice to Delhi Police on a plea moved by the protesting wrestlers seeking monitoring of the investigation and recording of the statement of the alleged victims before the court.
The court directed the police to file the report by May 12 when it will further hear the matter.
The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28.
