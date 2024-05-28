 Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody

Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13

Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody

Bibhav Kumar being produced before Tis Hazari court in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 28

A court here on Tuesday granted three days to Delhi Police for custodial interrogation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of the accused.

Kumar's counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea for his custodial interrogation, claiming it had no evidence. 

#Arvind Kejriwal #Rajya Sabha


