Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 3-day police custody

New Delhi, May 28
A court here on Tuesday granted three days to Delhi Police for custodial interrogation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.
Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at the chief minister's official residence on May 13.
Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Kumar to police custody till May 31.
A detailed order from the court is awaited.
Delhi Police had sought five days' custody of the accused.
Kumar's counsel opposed the Delhi Police's plea for his custodial interrogation, claiming it had no evidence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lieutenant Governor orders Anti Corruption Branch probe into nursing homes’ registration after east Delhi hospital fire
Six newborns are killed in the blaze
Heatwave: Some relief in sight but June will be ‘hot and humid’ in northwest
‘Prevailing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over Nort...
Delhi court summons AAP leader Atishi in defamation case, says ‘prima facie’ sufficient evidence against her
Refuses to summon Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case by BJP ...
Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in Ranjit Singh murder case
A special CBI court in Panchkula had in October 2021 awarded...
Excise 'scam': No urgent listing of Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for 7-day extension of interim bail on medical grounds
A vacation bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...