Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

New Delhi, April 18

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to seven-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Listed before the Patiala House Courts, the judge asked the agency to produce evidences on the expiry of the custody.

On Monday, the court of principal district and sessions judge Dharmesh Sharma had directed the authorities to produce Bishnoi on Tuesday after it was informed that Punjab Police (other party of the case) and other agencies are on the way to Delhi and they won't be able to reach here within court hours.

The NIA had produced Bishnoi before the court after bringing him to Delhi from Punjab on Monday for questioning in connection with a case registered last year.

Bishnoi is currently lodged in Bathinda Central Jail.

The court on April 11 issued a production warrant to produce Bishnoi in a case registered by the NIA under section related to waging war against the state, conspiracy to wage war against the state, various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The above case is pending before the NIA court. The charge sheet has already been filed. He has also been named in other criminal cases.

