Home / Delhi / Delhi court sends three Youth Cong workers to police custody

Delhi court sends three Youth Cong workers to police custody

Held in connection with shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:28 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday sent three Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers to three-day police custody in connection with the controversial ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi last week.

The accused including Siddharth Avdhut from Madhya Pradesh and Saurabh and Arbaaz Khan from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by Delhi Police from Himachal Pradesh after a standoff with the Shimla Police that lasted from Wednesday afternoon until early Thursday morning.

Public Prosecutor told the Chief Judicial Magistrate Mridul Gupta that Siddharth was involved in designing and printing the T-shirts used during the protest, while Saurabh had allegedly created a WhatsApp group to plan the demonstration. Saurabh and Arbaaz were present during the protest. Srivastava said the custody was required to identify other participants, confront them with accused persons, and trace the printing press.

Defense lawyer called the arrests a “witch hunt” and argued that the protest was peaceful. He said all T-shirts had been recovered, no police officials were harmed, and the action appeared to be politically motivated against the youth wing of a major opposition party.

The court also extended the police remand by three days for two other accused including Ajay Kumar and Raja Gujar who were arrested earlier in connection with the protest.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court has reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of IYC General Secretary Nigam Bhandari, which is scheduled to be pronounced on Friday.

The next hearing for Siddharth, Saurabh and Arbaaz has been scheduled for March 1, when they are to be produced before the court at the conclusion of their police remand.

