Delhi court to decide on AAP Okhla MLA’s anticipatory bail plea today

A Delhi court will pass an order on February 25 regarding the anticipatory bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was booked in connection with a recent attack on a Delhi Police team in Jamia Nagar.

Special Judge Jitendra Singh, who granted protection from arrest to Khan on February 13 till February 19, extended the interim relief for an additional day. The court will now hear arguments from both prosecution and the defense before delivering its decision on February 25.

The Delhi Police have sought Khan’s custody, claiming that they need to interrogate him to determine whether he was present at the scene during the alleged attack. The police have also submitted CCTV footage and witness statements to the court.

“Time is required for going through the CCTV footage, which has been produced by the investigating officer, for understanding the nature and gravity of the accusation,” the court stated.

“The matter be listed for clarification and order on February 25. In the meanwhile, the prosecution is directed to file a list of pending cases along with their status against the applicant. The interim order will continue till the next date of hearing,” it stated.

The FIR against the Okhla MLA was registered on February 10. According to the police, Khan allegedly led a mob while aiding a proclaimed offender, accused in an attempt-to-murder case, to escape from custody. The incident reportedly took place when the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch attempted to arrest one Shavez Khan.

On February 13, the court had made an initial observation questioning the claims of the police. “The allegation of the police team that the applicant was instrumental in facilitating the escape of the accused does not seem to carry weight as he was already on anticipatory bail by an order passed in July 2018 in the case in which the police allegedly wanted to arrest him,” the court noted.