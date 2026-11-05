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Home / Delhi / Delhi Crime Branch questions CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka over October Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi Crime Branch questions CJP's Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka over October Jantar Mantar protest

The CJP co-conveners were arrested for allegedly violating peace bonds after protests against alleged irregularities in SIR of electoral rolls

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:00 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das (L) and Ashutosh Ranka. Image credit: PTI file
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-conveners Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday for questioning in connection with protests at Jantar Mantar in October.

The two political activists appeared at the Crime Branch office in Rajouri Garden in connection with cases linked to demonstrations at the de-notified protest site, where they had joined a protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The case dates back to October, when Das, Ranka, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde and 11 others allegedly entered the restricted site and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protests were also marked by the group's opposition to the alleged irregularities in the voter roll revision exercise.

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Das and Ranka were subsequently arrested after allegedly entering the restricted premises and waving the national flag on October 13. Police maintained that their actions violated a peace bond they had signed days earlier.

While Shinde secured bail after furnishing a peace bond, Das and Ranka remained in judicial custody at Tihar Jail for about a week. They were released on October 21 following an order by Special Executive Magistrate Ritu Raj.

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The two were directed to furnish personal and surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each. They also submitted written undertakings affirming their faith in the judiciary and committing to maintain peace.

The Crime Branch, which subsequently took over the investigation, had summoned the two leaders in late October. They were granted additional time before appearing for questioning on Thursday.

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