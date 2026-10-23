Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have arrested two Indian women passengers arriving from Bangkok in separate cases of alleged drug smuggling and seized nearly 8 kg of suspected marijuana valued at approximately Rs 4.79 crore, officials said.

The seizures were made at Terminal 3 of the airport on October 16 and 18, after the passengers were intercepted at the Green Channel on the basis of profiling. Both women were subjected to baggage screening and searches, leading to the recovery of suspected narcotic substances.

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In the first case, an Indian woman who arrived from Bangkok on October 16 was intercepted by Customs officers. During an X-ray screening and subsequent search, officials recovered two polythene pouches containing a green substance weighing 2,996 grams.

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The substance, suspected to be hydroponic marijuana, tested prima facie positive for ganja/marijuana. Officials estimated its value at approximately Rs 2.995 crore.

In the second case, another Indian woman passenger arriving from Bangkok on October 18 was intercepted at the Green Channel following passenger profiling.

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A search of her trolley bag led to the recovery of five polythene pouches containing 4,918.5 grams of a green substance, which tested prima facie positive for hydroponic marijuana. The seized contraband was valued at approximately Rs 1.8 crore.

The woman was subsequently arrested on October 19 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In both cases, the suspected narcotic substances were seized under Section 43(a) of the NDPS Act, while the passengers were arrested under Section 43(b). Cases have been registered under Sections 8, 20, 23 and 29 of the Act.

The two seizures together account for 7.9145 kg of suspected marijuana, with an estimated combined value of Rs 4.795 crore.

Further investigations are under way in both cases.