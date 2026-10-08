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Home / Delhi / Delhi Customs destroys 165-kg narcotics worth Rs 515 cr

Delhi Customs destroys 165-kg narcotics worth Rs 515 cr

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi Customs on Wednesday destroyed around 165 kg of seized narcotic substances, collectively valued at approximately Rs 515 crore, as part of its ongoing action against drug trafficking.

The high-level Drug Disposal Committee of Delhi Customs carried out the destruction of the seized contraband in accordance with the prescribed statutory procedures and safeguards. The consignment included around 140 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at approximately Rs 140 crore, and 25 kg of cocaine, valued at around Rs 375 crore.

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The disposal was carried out under the supervision of Arvind Saran, Commissioner of Customs (Airport & General). The committee was chaired by Shankar Prasad Sarma, Additional Commissioner of Customs (Disposal), in the presence of committee members and other officers concerned. Joint Commissioner Neetish Verma was also present.

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The seizure and disposal action comes amid sustained enforcement by Delhi Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. Between April and September 2025, the agency recorded 89 drug seizure cases, resulting in the seizure of around 611 kg of narcotics, including hydroponic weed, heroin and cocaine. As many as 109 alleged traffickers were arrested during the period.

Delhi Customs said the disposal of seized narcotics was being undertaken in accordance with the prescribed legal process, while enforcement agencies continued to target trafficking networks operating through the airport.

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The department said it remained committed to sustained enforcement and timely disposal of seized narcotic substances as part of the Government of India's efforts against drug trafficking.

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