Delhi: Customs seizes Rs 55-lakh hydroponic weed at IGI; Bangkok passenger held

Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have seized 1.57 kg of suspected hydroponic weed worth around Rs 55 lakh from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, foiling an alleged attempt to smuggle narcotics into the country.

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According to Customs authorities, the passenger arrived in Delhi from Bangkok on June 1 and was intercepted after crossing the Green Channel at the airport.

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During X-ray screening of the passenger’s baggage, officials noticed suspicious images. A detailed search subsequently led to the recovery of three vacuum-sealed packets containing a green-coloured substance suspected to be hydroponic weed (ganja).

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A Customs official said “IGI Airport, New Delhi, have booked a case involving the smuggling of a suspected NDPS substance. A passenger travelling from Bangkok to Delhi was intercepted after crossing the Customs Green Channel.” “During X-ray screening of the passenger’s baggage, suspicious images were detected. A detailed examination of the baggage led to the recovery of three vacuum-sealed packets suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja), weighing approximately 1,570 grams. “The estimated market value of the seized hydroponic weed is around Rs 55 lakh. Further investigation is underway.”