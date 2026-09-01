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Home / Delhi / Delhi cyber crime centre to get cell for tracing hoax bomb threats

Delhi cyber crime centre to get cell for tracing hoax bomb threats

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:52 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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With hoax bomb threats in the Capital increasing over the past two years, the new Delhi Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (D4C) will have dedicated cells to investigate bomb hoaxes and technology-enabled crimes against women and children, according to a government notification.

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The move comes amid a series of bomb threats targeting government offices, schools and courts in the national capital, with investigators often struggling to trace the senders. The Hoax Bomb E-mail Investigation Cell will probe offences involving VPNs, anonymisation technologies, spoofed or anonymous emails and hoax bomb threats, the notification said.

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It will focus on technical attribution, digital evidence collection and coordination with telecom operators, internet intermediaries and email service providers. The D4C will also have an Online Crimes against Women and Children (OCWC) Wing tasked with preventing, detecting and coordinating action against technology-enabled offences targeting women and children. The wing will monitor complaints and generate actionable intelligence on organised online sexual exploitation networks, repeat offenders and cyber hotspots.

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