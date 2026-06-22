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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Cyber fraud victims can reclaim losses below Rs 50K

Delhi: Cyber fraud victims can reclaim losses below Rs 50K

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:18 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Victims of cyber fraud who have lost up to Rs 50,000 can now seek recovery of their money by registering on the Money Restoration Module (MRM) or by visiting the nearest Cyber Police Station.

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Highlighting the effectiveness of the initiative, the Delhi Police have facilitated the restoration of Rs 3.59 lakh to 34 victims who had lost money to cyber fraudsters through the victim-centric system developed by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

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According to the police, the amount was restored in 34 cyber fraud cases after the completion of all verification and documentation formalities. A total of 70 requests were received from the I4C for processing under the module, which has been designed to help victims recover funds that were temporarily frozen or secured following cyber fraud complaints.

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The Money Restoration Module enables the return of lien amounts of up to Rs 50,000 in eligible cases where banking intervention has blocked suspicious transactions. Once a case is flagged under the system, the complainant is contacted and guided through the recovery procedure.

The police officials said victims must visit the concerned police station in person with supporting documents, including PAN card details and an indemnity bond executed on stamp paper, for verification before the funds can be released.

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However, 22 cases could not be processed as the complainants did not respond to repeated communication from the authorities.

The I4C Recovery Portal, officially known as the Money Restoration Module (MRM) on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It enables victims of financial cyber fraud to apply online for the refund of money frozen in a fraudster’s bank account, thereby simplifying and expediting the recovery process.

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