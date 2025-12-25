Delhi dazzles in run-up to Christmas celebrations

As the year draws to a close, Delhi is all set to welcome Christmas, the last and one of the most significant festivals of the Christian community. Preparations for midnight prayers, candlelight services and carol singing took over the capital on Wednesday. The festival, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, has evolved into a city-wide celebration, drawing not just Christians but people from all faiths.

Advertisement

As churches across Delhi geared up for evening prayers and the midnight Mass, the sound of Christmas carols and festive hymns echoed in the streets around them. Decorative lights, nativity scenes and heightened security arrangements were the flavour of the season.

Advertisement

Explaining the spiritual significance of the festival, parish priest Father Francis Swaminathan of the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Delhi’s largest church, said, “Christmas, known in Hindi as Bada Din, symbolises God becoming a human being to save humanity.”

Advertisement

It is a visible sign of God’s immense love. It reminds us that God has never left us and that we should be people of hope, joy and peace,” he told The Tribune. He said Christmas was not confined to one community. “The arrival of ‘Jesus’ is not only for Christians. It is for the entire human race. That is why you see so many non-Christians visiting churches during Christmas. It reflects that God’s love is universal,” he said, adding that the festival carries a strong message of compassion, service and solidarity with the poor, sick and marginalised.

“Sacred Heart Cathedral alone expects over four to five lakh visitors on Christmas. We are fully prepared, with barricading and support from the Delhi Police. Every year, the number of visitors increases, showing how widely Christmas is embraced,” said Swaminathan. Midnight prayers, carol singing and special masses will be held, during which prayers will be offered for the country, world peace and global leaders, he added.

Advertisement

Sharing details of city-wide celebrations, Father Robinson, PR Officer, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), said churches across Delhi will hold midnight Mass on Wednesday, preceded by carol singing. “On the day of Christmas, all churches remain open, welcoming people of all faiths who come to pray, see the decorations and experience the festive spirit,” he said.

Earlier this month, the CBCI organised its annual Christmas programme in Delhi. It was attended by Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan. Addressing the gathering, Radhakrishnan said Christmas reminds society of enduring values such as peace, compassion, humility and service to humanity. He urged citizens to work collectively towards shared prosperity and the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, stressing that development requires unity and cooperation among communities.