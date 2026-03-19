Delhi declares half-day for ‘Phool Walon Ki Sair’

The Delhi government has declared a half-day on Thursday on the occasion of Phool Walon Ki Sair, with all offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the city administration to remain closed after 2 pm.

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The order was issued by the General Administration Department with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

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The week-long festival, which began on March 15, will continue till March 21, drawing visitors to Mehrauli for its traditional celebrations symbolising communal harmony.

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As part of the key events, members of both Hindu and Muslim communities will jointly offer a floral chadar at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Qutbuddin Bakhtiyar Kaki on Thursday evening. The procession is scheduled to begin at 5 pm and will be led by Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, with Delhi minister Kapil Mishra also expected to attend.

The centuries-old festival traces its origins to the Mughal era and has long been regarded as a symbol of unity and brotherhood between communities. It was revived after Independence and continues to be celebrated annually in the national capital.

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Officials said the festival held special significance this year after it was cancelled last year for the first time, making the ongoing celebrations a renewed expression of Delhi’s shared cultural heritage.