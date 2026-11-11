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Home / Delhi / Delhi declares Nov 16 public holiday

Delhi declares Nov 16 public holiday

Chhath Puja

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Devotees perform rituals on the banks of the Yamuna on the occasion of Chhath Puja in New Delhi Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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The Delhi Government has declared November 16 a public holiday on account of Chhath Puja, extending the festive break for government employees in the national capital.

According to a notification issued by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, November 16 will be observed as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings (PSUs) under the Delhi Government.

The notification states, “The Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to declare November 16 to be a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public sector undertakings under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, on account of Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhath Puja).”

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Chhath Puja, one of the major festivals observed by the Purvanchali community, is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe a series of rituals, including offering prayers to the setting and rising sun, seeking prosperity and well-being for their families.

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