Delhi-Dehradun Expressway a key step towards ‘Viksit Bharat’, says CM Rekha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dedicated the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to the nation, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta terming it a “major milestone” in the Capital’s infrastructure growth and a key step towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

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Joining the programme virtually on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Gupta said the Rs 12,000-crore project reflects the rapid transformation underway in Delhi under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

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“The expressway is not merely a road project but a confluence of development and faith, connecting Delhi’s modern infrastructure with Uttarakhand’s spiritual landscape,” she said.

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The 210-km expressway is expected to significantly cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from 6-7 hours to about 2-2.5 hours, providing relief to commuters while boosting tourism and economic activity.

Highlighting ongoing infrastructure expansion, Gupta said projects worth nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore are currently underway in Delhi under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. She said improved coordination between the Centre and the Delhi Government was accelerating development, with several roads handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for better maintenance and upgrades.

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The Chief Minister also pointed to upcoming projects, including a proposed Rs 5,000-crore elevated road along the Munak canal aimed at easing congestion and improving traffic flow in the Capital.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the inauguration, calling the expressway a “historic and visionary step” towards nation-building. Addressing a public gathering, he said the project strengthens Delhi’s connectivity and reflects a new development paradigm under the Prime Minister’s leadership.

Sachdeva said infrastructure projects worth around Rs 65,000 crore are currently underway in Delhi, with nearly half already completed. He also highlighted the role of peripheral expressways in reducing traffic congestion, noting that thousands of vehicles now bypass the capital daily, contributing to lower pollution levels.

Emphasising sustainability, he said nearly one million metric tonnes of waste from the Ghazipur landfill was processed and used in the expressway’s construction, showcasing the ‘waste-to-wealth’ approach.