Delhi: Denied liquor money, man beats up mother to death

In a chilling incident, a man allegedly beat his mother to death after she refused to give him money for alcohol in the Kharak Gaon area of South Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to police, a PCR call reporting the incident was received at the Maidangarhi police station, following which a team was rushed to the spot.

Advertisement

The police found Chinta Devi (60) lying injured inside her house. She was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. During the investigation, police found that the deceased’s younger son, Amod, had allegedly assaulted his mother after she refused to give him money to buy liquor.