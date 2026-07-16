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Home / Delhi /  Delhi designates 3 new NIA Special Courts, Patiala House Court to lose jurisdiction

 Delhi designates 3 new NIA Special Courts, Patiala House Court to lose jurisdiction

TRIBUNE EXCLUSIVE:.Rouse Avenue Courts to exclusively handle NIA cases once notified courts become operational

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Aditi Tandon
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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In a significant move aimed at strengthening the trial of terrorism and national security-related cases, the Delhi Government has designated three Special Courts at the Rouse Avenue District Courts Complex to exclusively hear cases investigated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act, 2008, and other scheduled offences.
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The notification, issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, has been made under Section 22 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, following the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

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The notification states that Special Exclusive Court numbers 4, 5 and 6 at the Rouse Avenue District Courts Complex, New Delhi, have been designated as Special Courts for the trial of offences under any or all enactments listed in the Schedule to the NIA Act.

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The notification also marks a major institutional shift by providing that the Additional Sessions Judge-02 Court at Patiala House Courts, which has functioned as Delhi's designated NIA Special Court since September 12, 2013, will cease to exercise jurisdiction once the newly designated courts become operational through posting or transfer orders issued by the Delhi High Court.

The move is expected to centralise the trial of terrorism, national security and other scheduled offences at the Rouse Avenue court complex, which already houses several specialised courts dealing with high-profile cases.

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The designation of multiple exclusive courts is likely to improve case management, reduce pendency and provide dedicated judicial infrastructure for the speedy trial of offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency and other agencies under laws listed in the Schedule to the NIA Act.

The notification was issued by Principal Secretary Reetesh Singh in the name of the Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

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