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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Develop tech solutions for civic issues, says L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Delhi: Develop tech solutions for civic issues, says L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lt Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday directed Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) to develop technology-based solutions for the city’s civic challenges, including sanitation, traffic management, road conditions and rain-related flooding, and called for research papers to be converted into actionable solutions.

Sandhu chaired the sixth Court Meeting of NSUT at Lok Niwas and asked the technical university to work with expert agencies and provide department-specific technological solutions to the MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, Health Department, PWD and Transport Department.

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Emphasising the need for future-ready education, the L-G said artificial intelligence education should be strengthened through global collaborations, with particular focus on transformative applications such as AI-enabled healthcare in government hospitals.

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