Delhi Development Authority identifies land for stadium, hotel, medical facility

New Delhi, November 29

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday identified 50 acres of land near the Urban Extension Road-II for development of an international cricket stadium along with a five-star hotel and a world-class medical facility.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena directed the DDA to also identify land in the vicinity for developing sporting infra related to football, hockey and other Olympic sports with the view to strengthen Delhi’s claims for hosting the Olympics 2036.

Land for university campuses, court Complex and prison complex has already been allotted in the northern part of the Capital.

Officials at Raj Niwas said Saxena also approved the proposal to float request for proposals for the cricket stadium complex at the earliest with the condition for the same to be completed within two years. The officials said Saxena underlined that in a departure from the practice, when the DDA would sell land for such projects, it would now be an equity partner in the project on the basis of the cost of land that would be DDA’s contribution to the whole enterprise.

This would apart from ensuring stake, also ensure recurring income to the DDA, the officials said.

The decision came after the L-G decided to develop Narela as an education hub by giving land for development of university campuses in the area.

The Narela sub-city is set for an unprecedented boom similar to that the city witnessed in East Delhi during the Commonwealth Games-2010. Various health institutions have already started functioning from the Narela area, an official added.

