Delhi Development Authority launches Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana with 25% discount on over 1,200 Narela flats

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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday launched the Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, offering a flat 25 per cent discount on more than 1,200 ready-to-move flats in Narela for serving and retired government employees, as well as professionals from the corporate, business and entrepreneurial sectors.

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Launched ahead of Independence Day under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairman Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the scheme aims to make home ownership more affordable while promoting planned urban development in the Capital.

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Registration for the scheme will begin on July 24, while bookings will open on August 15 through the First Come, First Serve (FCFS) mode on the DDA Awaas Portal.

The scheme covers over 1,200 ready-to-move flats in Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela, in 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK categories. After the discount, prices start at Rs 33.40 lakh for a 1 BHK, Rs 75.55 lakh for a 2 BHK and Rs 1.065 crore for a 3 BHK apartment.

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According to the DDA, the scheme is open to serving and retired government employees and working professionals from the corporate, business, entrepreneurial and professional sectors. The authority said it seeks to facilitate home ownership for individuals contributing to nation-building and economic growth.

The housing complex is located in Narela Sub-city, which the DDA said is emerging as one of Delhi's key growth corridors. The project is around 1.2 km from the upcoming Metro station, 1.9 km from the proposed RRTS station, 500 metres from Urban Extension Road-I, and close to GT Karnal Road, educational institutions and sports infrastructure.

Highlighting growing demand for housing in the area, the DDA said it sold 1,284 flats during the first quarter of the current financial year, generating more than Rs 1,020 crore in revenue. Of these, 1,153 flats, or nearly 90 per cent, were sold in Narela, reflecting increasing buyer interest in the township.

The authority said all flats under the scheme will be offered on a freehold basis, with no restriction on applicants who already own residential property. Buyers will also have the option to amalgamate adjoining flats, subject to DDA norms. The booking process will be conducted entirely online, while sample flats have been opened for public inspection.