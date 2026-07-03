Delhi Development Authority plans 55-yr amusement park lease in Rohini on 54.7-acre site

The Delhi Development Authority has proposed developing a 54.7-acre amusement park in Sector 34, Rohini, on a public-private partnership model, inviting private firms to build, operate and maintain the facility for 55 years.

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The project aims to convert vacant green belt land into a large public leisure space with amusement rides, landscaped areas and visitor amenities. It is planned to serve residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region. The site has strong transport links, with proposed proximity to Metro stations at Rohini Sector 34, Rohini Sector 35 and Bawana Industrial Area 1 on the extended Red Line, as well as access via major road networks including Urban Extension Road II.

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Under the licence model, the selected operator will manage the park for the full concession period. Officials say the long tenure is intended to support large-scale private investment in recreational infrastructure. Development will be tightly regulated under the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 and Unified Building Bye-Laws 2016.