Delhi Development Authority puts freehold conversions on hold

Thousands of Delhi property holders waiting to convert their leasehold homes into freehold ownership will have to wait longer, with the Centre informing the Rajya Sabha that all pending conversion requests have been put on hold while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) reviews its policy.

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The government is reviewing the policy to rationalise and simplify the conversion process for residential properties and make it more citizen-friendly.

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Responding to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said no pending conversion request was being processed until the review was completed.

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The policy allows eligible leasehold properties to be converted into freehold ownership. Under a leasehold arrangement, a property is held on a long-term lease from the DDA. Conversion gives the holder full and permanent ownership rights.

The existing policy covers several categories of residential properties, including built-up residential plots, except small plots measuring up to 50 square metres, and certain fixed-term residential properties where no premium has been charged. It also covers LIG, MIG, HIG and SFS flats allotted by the DDA, including flats in the Asian Games Village complex. Flats built by Cooperative Group Housing Societies on DDA-leased land are also covered.

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However, conversion is not an automatic right. The property must have no title dispute, and the lease or allotment documents must specify residential land use. Property holders with mortgages must also submit No Objection Certificates from all mortgagees.

Conversion charges can be paid either in full or through annual instalments over a maximum of five years. Instalments carry 12 per cent annual interest, and conversion is completed only after all dues are paid. Applicants must submit the prescribed documents and pay a processing fee of Rs 200. Conversion charges can be paid by cheque, pay order or bank draft. Cash payments are allowed for amounts below Rs 20,000. The charges are calculated according to applicable land rates for the locality and zone. The immediate impact is a pause in the existing conversion process rather than a change in ownership rules.