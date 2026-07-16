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Home / Delhi / Delhi Development Authourity revenue jumps 120% amid strong housing sales in first quarter

Delhi Development Authourity revenue jumps 120% amid strong housing sales in first quarter

The DDA revenue marked a steep rise from the previous financial year, when the sales were recorded at Rs 462 crore

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:38 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Development Authourity (DDA) generated a revenue of Rs 1,020 crores through housing sales in the first quarter of the current financial year, officials said on Thursday.

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The DDA revenue marked a steep rise from the previous financial year, when the sales were recorded at Rs 462 crore, they said.

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"Driven by robust demand for housing across all categories, DDA sold 1,284 flats during the quarter while generating Rs 1,020 crores in revenue. This is clearly indicative of growing public confidence in its housing schemes," the DDA said.

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The rise in revenue is the result of continuous focus on re-imagining the sub-cities developed by the DDA, on part of LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu, which has resulted in the Authority recording strong housing sales in the first quarter of the Financial Year 2026-27.

"Narela has emerged as the biggest contributor to this success, with 1,153 flats sold during the quarter, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of the total sales, which shows the increasing attractiveness of Narela as a preferred residential destination," the DDA said in a statement.

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This growth is being supported by DDA's continuous infrastructure development efforts, including key projects such as the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, which are significantly improving connectivity.

Currently, the DDA has several ongoing housing schemes, including DDA Karmayogi Awaas Yojana, DDA Nagrik Awaas Yojana and DDA Towering Heights in East Delhi , offering housing options across different income groups.

"These schemes have been extended till July 31, 2026 on a first come, first served basis and since the schemes are completely online, buyers can purchase flats sitting at their home," officials said.

During this quarter, 336 economically weaker section, 322 low income group, 435 middle-income group and 191 high income group flats were sold. The middle-income group category accounted for the highest share at 34 per cent, he added.

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