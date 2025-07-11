Delhi development body expands ‘Aarambh Pustakalaya’ initiative

New Delhi, July 10

After the success of its pilot open library in Old Rajinder Nagar, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday launched the second branch of its ‘Aarambh Pustakalaya’ project in Adchini village, located in the Malviya Nagar area of the Capital.

The initiative was jointly inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who described the libraries as an important step toward creating accessible and safe learning environments for students.

“We want to ensure that students are not burdened by high costs and have access to secure infrastructure to pursue their dreams. These libraries-cum-reading rooms also protect them from exploitation by private commercial coaching centres,” said L-G Saxena during the inauguration.

The project was launched in the wake of a tragic incident in July 2024, when three students drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar. In response, the DDA conceptualised Aarambh Pustakalaya to provide an affordable, safe alternative for self-study. Since its launch on January 5, 2025, the first library has seen overwhelming demand, prompting a doubling of its capacity and further expansion plans.

According to the DDA, the new Adchini library can accommodate around 60 students at a time and cater to up to 180 students in three shifts of eight hours each. Access is provided at a nominal monthly fee of Rs 1,000. The premises are equipped with CCTV surveillance and full Wi-Fi coverage to ensure a safe and comfortable study environment.

CM Rekha praised the initiative, saying, “With new policies and fresh ideas, the government is constantly working to improve public facilities. Under the mentorship of our LG-, Delhi is evolving into a cleaner, greener and more inclusive city.”