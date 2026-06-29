Delhi DGHS scam: AAP alleges Dr Vatsala Aggarwal was appointed despite pending vigilance inquiry

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday alleged that the BJP-led Delhi Government had appointed Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal in violation of established rules despite a pending vigilance inquiry against her.

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The allegations come after Dr Aggarwal’s arrest in connection with an alleged Rs 650-crore health scam.

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Bharadwaj claimed that Dr Aggarwal’s arrest had vindicated concerns he had raised in August 2025 regarding her appointment. He alleged that several senior and more qualified doctors were overlooked while appointing her to the state’s top health post.

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In a post on X, Bharadwaj said Dr Aggarwal was appointed as DGHS by the BJP government despite a vigilance inquiry into alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi State Cancer Institute. He questioned why someone facing such allegations was chosen for a sensitive administrative position.

Bharadwaj further alleged that the appointment was made on the recommendation of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the decision. He questioned why Dr Aggarwal’s name was recommended despite what he described as violations of rules and norms governing the appointment.

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He claimed that Dr Rati Makkar, who had been appointed as DGHS by the BJP government around May 2025, sought voluntary retirement in July 2025 after reportedly expressing unwillingness to continue in the role.

“It is high time it was found out why nobody wanted to become the DGHS,” Bharadwaj said, seeking an inquiry into why the position remained vacant and why Dr Aggarwal was ultimately appointed despite the pending vigilance inquiry.