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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Door-to-door Census exercise to begin from Thursday

Delhi: Door-to-door Census exercise to begin from Thursday

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:52 AM Apr 16, 2026 IST
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The first phase of the Census 2027, Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) will begin in Delhi from Thursday, with officials set to conduct door-to-door enumeration across the Capital.
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According to the schedule, areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board will be covered from April 16 to May 15, while regions under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be taken up from May 16 to June 15.

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Enumerators will collect information through structured questionnaires, often using digital devices to improve accuracy. The authorities have assured residents that all data will remain confidential and used only for statistical purposes.

The phase will capture details related to housing conditions and household amenities, forming the basis for the population enumeration to be carried out later.

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