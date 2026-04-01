Delhi: Door-to-door Census exercise to begin from Thursday

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the schedule, areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment Board will be covered from April 16 to May 15, while regions under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be taken up from May 16 to June 15.

Advertisement

Enumerators will collect information through structured questionnaires, often using digital devices to improve accuracy. The authorities have assured residents that all data will remain confidential and used only for statistical purposes.

The phase will capture details related to housing conditions and household amenities, forming the basis for the population enumeration to be carried out later.