Delhi doubles ASHA incentive, expands newborn screening

The Delhi Government on Tuesday doubled the monthly incentive for 6,690 ASHA workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 and launched a series of health initiatives, including expanded newborn screening for 63 congenital diseases, a digital portal for nursing homes and a new organ and tissue transplant facility at GB Pant Hospital.

Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the initiatives at the state-level ‘ASHA Sammelan-2026 and ASHA Samman Samaroh’ at Thyagraj Stadium under the “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan”.

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The expansion of Mission ANMOL will provide screening for 63 congenital diseases within 24 to 72 hours of birth. The government said more than 75,000 newborn babies had so far been screened under the initiative, with over 700 children receiving timely treatment.

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The government plans to increase annual newborn screening coverage from around 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh, it said.

The State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) building at GB Pant Hospital was also inaugurated virtually during the event. The facility is aimed at strengthening coordination, awareness and institutional mechanisms for organ and tissue donation and transplantation in Delhi.

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Gupta said organ donation was a symbol of compassion and respect for life and appealed to Delhi residents to spread awareness about organ and body donation. The CM said she had registered for body donation through the SOTTO portal and urged ASHA workers to take information about organ donation to families and senior citizens.

The Delhi Government also launched the Nursing Home Management System portal to digitise the registration and renewal process for private nursing homes. Officials said the system would reduce the need for repeated visits to government offices and help improve record management, monitoring and administrative processing.

Sandhu said the initiatives would strengthen Delhi’s healthcare system through modern technology, effective public health systems and a humane approach. He said ASHA workers played a crucial role in taking health services and awareness to pregnant women, children and families.

He described the doubling of their monthly incentive as recognition of their contribution and dedication.

Gupta said ASHA workers take healthcare services and government schemes to people’s doorsteps and that the government had a responsibility to ensure their dignity, welfare and support. She also announced a special dandiya programme for ASHA workers during the upcoming Navratri celebrations.

Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the increase in the ASHA incentive had addressed an issue that had remained pending for nearly a decade. He said the workers continued to serve during the Covid-19 pandemic despite the lack of adequate recognition of their contribution.

Singh said the government’s objective was not merely to make announcements but to deliver concrete work and results in the health sector.