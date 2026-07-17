DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi doubles priority household ration card income limit to Rs 2.5L

Delhi doubles priority household ration card income limit to Rs 2.5L

Dept notifies Food Security Rules

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

In a major expansion of food security coverage, the Delhi Government has more than doubled the annual income limit for households seeking inclusion in the Priority Household category under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), making families earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year eligible for subsidised foodgrains.

Advertisement

The Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs has notified the Delhi Food Security (Amendment) Rules, 2026, increasing the annual family income ceiling from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. The amendment came into force on July 13, the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Advertisement

The notification amends Rule 3(1) of the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, replacing the existing income threshold with the revised ceiling. Issued under Section 40 read with Section 10 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, the amendment allows households with an annual family income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh to be considered for inclusion in the Priority Household category, subject to other eligibility conditions prescribed under the Act and the rules.

Advertisement

Beneficiaries covered under the Priority Household category are entitled to receive rice, wheat and coarse grains at highly subsidised rates through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The decision is expected to significantly widen the reach of the food security programme by bringing a larger number of economically weaker and lower-income households within its ambit.

Advertisement

Officials said the earlier annual income limit of Rs 1.20 lakh no longer reflected Delhi’s current socio-economic realities, particularly in view of rising expenditure on housing, transport, education and healthcare.

They also pointed out that the minimum wage for an unskilled worker in Delhi now exceeds Rs 18,000 per month, translating to nearly Rs 2.16 lakh annually for a single-earner household, making the earlier income ceiling outdated.

According to government data, Delhi currently has 64.93 lakh beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) through around 15.46 lakh ration cards. Of these, 62.46 lakh beneficiaries are covered under the Priority Household category, while 2.46 lakh beneficiaries fall under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

The amendment partially modifies the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, which were notified in February this year. With the revised eligibility criteria now in force, more households across the national capital will be able to apply for inclusion in the Priority Household category and avail themselves of subsidised foodgrains under the NFSA.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts