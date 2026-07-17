Delhi doubles priority household ration card income limit to Rs 2.5L

In a major expansion of food security coverage, the Delhi Government has more than doubled the annual income limit for households seeking inclusion in the Priority Household category under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), making families earning up to Rs 2.5 lakh a year eligible for subsidised foodgrains.

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The Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs has notified the Delhi Food Security (Amendment) Rules, 2026, increasing the annual family income ceiling from Rs 1.20 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh. The amendment came into force on July 13, the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

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The notification amends Rule 3(1) of the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, replacing the existing income threshold with the revised ceiling. Issued under Section 40 read with Section 10 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, the amendment allows households with an annual family income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh to be considered for inclusion in the Priority Household category, subject to other eligibility conditions prescribed under the Act and the rules.

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Beneficiaries covered under the Priority Household category are entitled to receive rice, wheat and coarse grains at highly subsidised rates through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The decision is expected to significantly widen the reach of the food security programme by bringing a larger number of economically weaker and lower-income households within its ambit.

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Officials said the earlier annual income limit of Rs 1.20 lakh no longer reflected Delhi’s current socio-economic realities, particularly in view of rising expenditure on housing, transport, education and healthcare.

They also pointed out that the minimum wage for an unskilled worker in Delhi now exceeds Rs 18,000 per month, translating to nearly Rs 2.16 lakh annually for a single-earner household, making the earlier income ceiling outdated.

According to government data, Delhi currently has 64.93 lakh beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) through around 15.46 lakh ration cards. Of these, 62.46 lakh beneficiaries are covered under the Priority Household category, while 2.46 lakh beneficiaries fall under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

The amendment partially modifies the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2026, which were notified in February this year. With the revised eligibility criteria now in force, more households across the national capital will be able to apply for inclusion in the Priority Household category and avail themselves of subsidised foodgrains under the NFSA.