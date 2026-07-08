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Home / Delhi / Delhi draws inspiration from India’s civilisational heritage: L-G Sandhu

Delhi draws inspiration from India’s civilisational heritage: L-G Sandhu

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu listens to Shankaracharya Shri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal during an event at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.
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Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday said the national capital continues to draw inspiration from India’s enduring civilisational values. He was welcoming Shankaracharya Shri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal of the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham at an India Foundation programme held at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre.

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Addressing an audience that included policymakers, diplomats and scholars, Sandhu described it as a privilege for the Capital to host one of India’s oldest living spiritual traditions. He also congratulated the India Foundation for bringing together participants from different fields for the programme.

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Calling the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham a living civilisational institution established by Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya at Kanchipuram, Sandhu said it has preserved an unbroken lineage of 71 Acharyas for more than 2,500 years. He said the institution had carried forward its legacy through three pillars: Veda, by preserving Vedic scholarship; Vidya, through integrated Pathashalas and institutions such as the Sri Chandrashekharendra Saraswati Vishwa Mahavidyalaya; and Vaidya, through a network of charitable healthcare institutions serving communities across the country.

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He also highlighted the Peetham’s work beyond religious traditions, referring to its efforts to strengthen national integration through spiritual outreach in the North East and Jammu and Kashmir. He further noted its initiatives to preserve India’s heritage through manuscript digitisation and the revival of traditional temple architecture.

Concluding his address, L-G Sandhu said Delhi, as the country’s capital and a meeting point of diverse traditions and communities, continued to draw deep inspiration from such civilisational institutions in its journey towards a Viksit Bharat. He said the timeless values nurtured by the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham would continue to guide this collective journey with wisdom and harmony, before offering his respectful pranaams to Shankaracharya Shri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal and requesting Shankaracharya to bless the gathering with his benedictory address.

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