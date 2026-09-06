Delhi drenched for second consecutive day

Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR for the second consecutive day on Saturday, causing widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruptions across major roads and highways.

According to data released by the India Meteorological Department, western and central parts of the Capital recorded significant rainfall over the 24-hour period.

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Palam emerged as the wettest station, logging 84 mm of cumulative rainfall, followed by Narayana with 58.5 mm and Janakpuri 55 mm.

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The primary weather station at Safdarjung registered 37.3 mm rainfall, while Lodi Road, Pragati Maidan, Pusa, and Jharoda Kalan recorded 38.6 mm, 33.7 mm, 31.5 mm, and 31 mm rain, respectively.

Traffic woes were further aggravated by a motorcade rehearsal for the upcoming BRICS Summit. In view of VIP movement and flooded streets, the Delhi Traffic Police issued advisories and diverted traffic along several key routes.

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Severe waterlogging near Shiv Murti led to massive congestion on the Gurugram-Delhi stretch. Passengers heading to the airport were also urged to take alternative routes to avoid missing their flights.

Continuous rainfall caused water accumulation in the lower underpasses of the Dwarka Expressway. Waterlogging was also reported on Road No. 210 from Rotary Chowk towards DJB Chowk and Omaxe. The police advised commuters to avoid this stretch entirely and use Road No. 224 as an alternative.

Uprooted trees further hindered vehicular movement across the city. A large tree fell near Apollo Hospital on Mathura Road. Commuters were also advised to take MB Road following similar incidents of fallen trees near the Malviya Nagar Metro station and Badarpur.

CM Rekha inspects waterlogging

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday conducted a surprise inspection of Sadbhavana Park and adjoining roads amid continuous rainfall to assess the waterlogging situation and review drainage arrangements.

During the inspection, Gupta interacted with officials and on-ground staff to take stock of the water drainage system and understand the challenges being faced due to the ongoing rain.

She directed officials to immediately deploy pumps and other necessary resources in waterlogged areas and ensure swift removal of accumulated water.

The Chief Minister emphasised that all departments concerned must work with preparedness, promptness and coordination to ensure that Delhi residents do not face inconvenience due to the rainfall.