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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Drunk truck driver arrested after 1 killed in accident

Delhi: Drunk truck driver arrested after 1 killed in accident

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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In May this year, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate had busted what it described as its "largest-ever" cyber fraud racket, arresting 132 persons. Representative Image/iStock
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A 35-year-old man was killed and at least two others were injured after an Eicher truck allegedly rammed into vehicles near NIDM, Bhagwan Apartment in Sector 28, Rohini, Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The accident was reported to the Shahbad Dairy police station, following which a police team immediately reached the spot. An e-rickshaw was found in an accidental condition, while a motorcycle was found entangled beneath the truck.

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Inquiry revealed that at least three people were injured in the accident and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. One of the injured, identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Prakash Vihar, Sector 28, Rohini, succumbed to his injuries at MV Hospital.

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