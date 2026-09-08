Delhi: Drunk truck driver arrested after 1 killed in accident

A 35-year-old man was killed and at least two others were injured after an Eicher truck allegedly rammed into vehicles near NIDM, Bhagwan Apartment in Sector 28, Rohini, Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The accident was reported to the Shahbad Dairy police station, following which a police team immediately reached the spot. An e-rickshaw was found in an accidental condition, while a motorcycle was found entangled beneath the truck.

Advertisement

Inquiry revealed that at least three people were injured in the accident and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. One of the injured, identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Prakash Vihar, Sector 28, Rohini, succumbed to his injuries at MV Hospital.