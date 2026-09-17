Delhi: During DU march, Youth Congress flags shortage of accommodation

Amid concerns over the shortage and affordability of student accommodation in Delhi University (DU), the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday organised a march at the university, demanding safe, affordable and better hostel facilities, particularly for students hailing from outside Delhi. The march, led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, began at the Arts Faculty building and concluded at Kirori Mal College. Chib interacted with students during the march, and heard their concerns related to the shortage of hostel accommodation, high rents, safety and basic facilities.

“A hostel is not a luxury for a student who has come to Delhi from another state or another part of the country, it is a basic necessity. Students should be able to concentrate on their education without worrying about unaffordable rents, unsafe accommodation and inadequate facilities,” he said.

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“The government and the Delhi University administration must stop making announcements and start delivering. Every student deserves safe, affordable and dignified accommodation. The shortage of hostels is directly affecting students from ordinary and economically weaker families, who are being forced to spend a major portion of their family income on private accommodation,” he added. Chib said student welfare should remain a key issue in the ongoing DUSU election discourse, and appealed to students to support the NSUI panel.

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“This DUSU election is an opportunity for students to choose representatives who will genuinely raise their issues. I appeal to Delhi University students to support the NSUI panel and strengthen a student-led voice that will fight for better hostels, safer campuses, affordable facilities and accountability in the university administration,” he said.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra said students were demanding basic rights rather than favours.

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“Students are not asking for favours. They are asking for their rights. The Indian Youth Congress will continue to stand with Delhi University students and every young person fighting for affordable education, dignity and equal opportunities,” Lakra said.

The IYC demanded that pending hostel projects be expedited and called for greater focus on campus safety, basic amenities and accountability of university authorities.