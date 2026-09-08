Delhi: Dwarka Inter-State Bus Terminal plan finally moves again

A transport project first conceived nearly three decades ago is back on Delhi’s drawing board, with the proposed Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Dwarka Sector 22 now being revived as a Rs 4,200-crore multimodal transport hub.

The project, whose land-allocation process began in 1997, has survived successive governments, changing plans and regulatory hurdles without its construction ever taking off. The Delhi Government is now attempting to push it forward, with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) appointed as the consultant and currently working on the design. Construction is expected to be undertaken by the Delhi Transport and Tourism Development Corporation (DTTDC).

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The project also drew the attention of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently when she pulled up officials over the continued non-availability of electricity for the proposed ISBT during a meeting of the Expenditure and Finance Committee.

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11 hectares allotted in 2000

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) began the process of allotting land for the terminal in 1997, when the BJP was in power in Delhi. Around 11 hectares was made available for the project in 2000.

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However, the proposal remained stuck through 15 years of Congress rule and another decade under the Aam Aadmi Party government, despite periodic announcements about taking it forward.

The current proposal has expanded the project area to 12.88 hectares and envisages a Transit-Oriented Development (TOD)-based multimodal hub rather than a conventional bus terminal.

The proposed development will include around 2.29 lakh sq m of residential space, 65,000 sq m of commercial space, 27,000 sq m for the bus depot and nearly 50,000 sq m for public facilities. The total built-up area is expected to be around 3.86 lakh sq m.

A project repeatedly sent back to the drawing board

The project’s history reflects its long-running delays. In 2003, RITES was appointed as the project development consultant and was paid around Rs 1.67 lakh. Changes in development control regulations and land-related issues subsequently stalled the proposal.

In 2008, a decision was taken to entrust construction-related activities to DIMTS. The process was revived again in 2013 for a multi-modal transit facility, followed by the appointment of an architect in 2014.

A plan with an initial estimated cost of around Rs 873.78 crore was approved in 2015, but another proposal to transfer the project to the PWD in 2016 again brought progress to a halt.

New terminal could ease pressure on other three ISBTs

The Dwarka terminal is intended to ease congestion at Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan ISBTs.

Earlier plans had proposed shifting Haryana and Rajasthan-bound buses towards Dwarka. A 2022 proposal also considered services to Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the current plan, bus operations alone are projected to generate around Rs 900 crore annually, giving the 27-year-old proposal a potentially significant role in Delhi’s future transport network.