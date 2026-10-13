Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurates Rs 33.27-cr school at Dwarka

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday inaugurated a Government Girls’ and Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Sector 16, Dwarka, and criticised the Aam Aadmi Party’s education model, calling its decade-long claims of an “education revolution” a publicity stunt.

Sood said the Rekha Gupta-led government was moving beyond “photo-op education” and towards equitable infrastructure development across Delhi, particularly in West Delhi and rural areas.

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Built at a cost of Rs 33.27 crore, the campus spans 8,000 square metres and can accommodate 2,000 students. It has 75 classrooms, including 12 smart classrooms, an ICT laboratory with 40 computers, language and science laboratories, ramps and lifts for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), and rainwater harvesting facilities.

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Addressing a gathering, Sood said, “The so-called ‘education revolution’ that previous ministers spent 10 years beating their chests about was strictly confined between Patparganj and Rouse Avenue. Whenever foreign dignitaries visited, they were paraded through the same handful of showpiece schools. Today, right here in Dwarka, this campus proves that the days of stepmotherly treatment toward West Delhi and rural Delhi are finally over.”

Criticising the previous government’s approach to visits by foreign dignitaries, Sood questioned whether these engagements had resulted in concrete educational improvements. “They attended embassy parties, and as socialites typically operate, they discussed matters over drinks.”

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Sood said the government was expanding digital learning facilities across Delhi, including in Dwarka, Mandoli, Tughlakabad, Salapur Majra, Aya Nagar and Bawana.

“Many middle-class households may not have a 75-inch smart TV, but to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is equipping our government school students with branded smart displays from BenQ, LG, and Samsung. With dedicated budget allocations for Chromebooks, we are driving true personalised learning under the National Education Policy (NEP),” he said.

The minister highlighted education projects worth Rs 700 crore, including a new polytechnic building, advanced manufacturing facilities, faculty offices and a girls’ hostel at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT).

The government is also converting ITIs in Narela, Hari Nagar and Shahdara into Centres of Excellence and plans to launch the Delhi Skill Mission to link vocational training with job placements.

Additionally, the proposed Rs 400-crore Startup Policy aims to support 10,000 startups and generate four lakh jobs. The minister also highlighted the Vidya Vahini Yojana, under which more than 25,000 free bicycles have been distributed to girl students.

Sood said the initiatives reflected the government’s commitment to strengthening education, digital infrastructure, skill development and employment opportunities across Delhi.