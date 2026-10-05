Delhi Education Minister holds follow-up meeting with PG owners over student safety

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Monday held a follow-up meeting with owners of paying guest (PG) accommodations after his recent interaction with students residing in PGs, with the discussions focusing on their safety and security concerns.

The meeting reviewed issues raised by students during the minister’s earlier interaction and discussed measures to strengthen the overall framework governing PG accommodations in the city.

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The discussions also emphasised the need for better coordination among PG owners and other stakeholders to ensure a safer and more supportive living environment for students pursuing higher education in Delhi.

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The follow-up meeting comes amid a focus on improving safety standards and addressing concerns of students, particularly those related to their security and well-being.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring that PG accommodations provide students with a secure living environment and that stakeholders work together to address concerns raised by them.