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Home / Delhi / Delhi Education Minister Sood reviews preparations ahead of NEET re-exam

Delhi Education Minister Sood reviews preparations ahead of NEET re-exam

Visits CM Shri School at Pandara Road

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Education Minister Ashish Sood during a visit to a school in New Delhi.
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Ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood reviewed preparations at a government school in central Delhi on Saturday.

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He said extensive arrangements had been made to ensure a smooth and stress-free experience for students and their families.

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During a visit to CM Shri School at Pandara Road, Sood inspected facilities at the examination centre in the presence of senior Education Department officials and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) concerned.

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He said the Union Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Delhi Government, had put in place extensive arrangements across the Capital for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The minister said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was personally monitoring preparations and had directed all departments concerned to ensure that candidates and their families do not face any inconvenience.

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