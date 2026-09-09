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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Electoral roll changes only via prescribed forms, says official

Delhi: Electoral roll changes only via prescribed forms, says official

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:06 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer on Tuesday said the names of electors are added, deleted or modified in the electoral rolls only through prescribed forms and in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

The clarification came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during a press conference on September 8, alleged that the name of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha had been included in the electoral roll of Assembly Constituency 39 (Rajinder Nagar) without following the due procedure. The CEO said Form 6 is used for addition of a name, Form 7 for objection to a proposed inclusion or deletion of an existing entry, and Form 8 for shifting of residence, correction of particulars and other modifications. These forms are disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in accordance with the law and instructions of the Election Commission of India. The CEO said the forms can be submitted by electors at any time during the year.

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The draft electoral roll for Delhi was published on August 31 on the basis of Enumeration Forms submitted by electors whose names were present in the electoral roll before the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The enumeration phase was held from June 30 to August 17.

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