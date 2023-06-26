Delhi electrocution incident: Police seeks information from central electricity authority, railways

PTI

New Delhi, June 26

The Delhi Police has asked the Central Electricity Authority of India to inspect the site at the New Delhi Railway Station complex where a woman teacher died of electrocution and give its opinion about how the incident may have occurred, an official said on Monday.

It has also written to the divisional railway manager asking about who was responsible for the maintenance so that suitable action can be taken, the official said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning near gate number 1 when Sakshi Ahuja was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said, "We have registered a case and an investigation is being carried out." She said the site has been examined by forensic teams.

"We have written to the Central Electricity Authority of India to inspect the spot and give us an opinion as to how the incident took place," Nalwa said.

She stated, "We have written a letter to the division railway manager also as the incident took place under the area of railway property so that they would tell us who was responsible for the maintenance. We are waiting for their reply. Suitable action will be taken accordingly." They have also been requested to audit the electric installations at the railway station so that such an incident would not take place again, Nalwa said.

"Monsoon has come and I believe that every agency is working in their area and will ensure that they are not responsible for any loss of life," she added.

The police on Sunday said that the incident has prompted authorities to conduct a safety audit of all-electric poles and electricity infrastructure to prevent any such incident in the future.

Ahuja, along with her family, was on her way to board a train to Chandigarh. She was with her father, mother, brother, sister, and two children at the time of the incident. She used to live with her family in Preet Vihar and was a teacher at Lovely Public School, Priyadarshani Vihar, Laxmi Nagar.

According to a preliminary inquiry, Ahuja was walking towards the station in the rain when she lost her balance. She grabbed an electricity pole to break her fall and came in contact with some exposed wires which were lying on the spot.