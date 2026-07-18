Delhi ends ‘essentiality certificate’ rule for private schools, introduces self-certification system

Opening a private school in Delhi is set to become easier as the Delhi Government has done away with the decades old requirement of obtaining an "Essentiality Certificate" and replaced it with a self-certification system.

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The move is aimed at reducing red tape and ensuring that schools are evaluated on the quality of education and infrastructure they provide, rather than on administrative approvals.

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Approved by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, the reform brings Delhi's school recognition rules in line with the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

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Under the new system, recognition will depend on whether a school meets prescribed standards related to infrastructure, safety, teacher qualifications and student teacher ratios, instead of whether the government considers a new school "necessary" in a particular area.

As part of the overhaul, the Directorate of Education will remove long standing provisions under the Delhi School Education Rules (DSER), 1973. The government has scrapped Rule 44(3), which required applicants to seek prior approval on the need for a new school in a locality, and Rule 50(ii), which mandated an assessment of the "real need" for another school based on the number of existing institutions in the area.

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In another significant change, the Delhi Government has relaxed the minimum land area requirement for setting up private schools. Citing the capital's high urban density, the government said the move is intended to reduce space related hurdles and encourage the establishment of quality schools closer to residential neighbourhoods without compromising on safety or educational standards.

The reform follows the recommendations of the high level Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Exercise, which seeks to simplify administrative procedures across government departments.

The government said the changes remove provisions that were not part of the Central RTE Act, which does not require subjective government approvals based on local demand or the number of schools already operating in an area.

Speaking on the decision, Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "Our goal is to ensure that every child in Delhi has access to high quality education in safe, well-equipped schools. By replacing the outdated 'Essentiality Certificate' with a simple self-certification system, we are shifting the focus from unnecessary administrative paperwork to what truly matters, excellent infrastructure, qualified teachers, and proper student teacher ratios. This reform brings Delhi’s rules in perfect alignment with the Central RTE Act, ensuring that school recognition is based strictly on transparent standards, not subjective hurdles."