icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi enters 'Exemplary' category in LEADS 2025; CM says city logistics plan to be notified soon

Delhi enters 'Exemplary' category in LEADS 2025; CM says city logistics plan to be notified soon

Delhi upgraded from 'Achiever' status as it records strong performance across logistics infrastructure, services, digital integration, and sustainability parameters in the national index

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:46 PM May 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks during a press conference in New Delhi. ANI file
Advertisement

Delhi has secured a place in the country’s highest “Exemplary” category in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 Index, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta describing the achievement as “a matter of pride for Delhi.”

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the recognition reflects the Delhi Government’s sustained efforts to strengthen logistics infrastructure, improve multimodal connectivity, promote ease of doing business, and adopt technology-driven governance systems.

Advertisement

Delhi moved up from the “Achiever” category in LEADS 2023 and 2024 to emerge among the country’s top-performing regions this year.

Advertisement

The LEADS Index evaluates States and Union Territories on parameters including logistics infrastructure, services, regulatory framework, digital integration, sustainability, and stakeholder perception.

States and UTs are categorised into Exemplary, High Performer, Accelerators, and Growth Seekers, with “Exemplary” being the highest category.

Advertisement

According to the LEADS 2025 assessment, Delhi outperformed national and Union Territory averages in logistics infrastructure, logistics services, operations and regulatory framework, sustainability, and equity. The national capital recorded strong scores in roads, railways, airports, digital systems, warehousing, and cold storage facilities.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, CM Gupta said that under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana, Delhi has prepared a City Logistics Plan that has already received approval and will soon be notified. The plan aims to streamline urban freight movement, last-mile delivery systems, and freight management across the national capital.

She said Delhi has integrated 38 out of 46 mandatory layers on the PM Gati Shakti portal and added 317 additional layers to strengthen coordinated infrastructure planning and project implementation among departments.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government is finalising the Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2025 to reduce congestion in freight movement, remove regulatory bottlenecks, and bridge infrastructure gaps in the sector.

She said that under Delhi’s EV Policy and Electric Fleet Expansion Plan, the government has set a target to procure 2,808 e-buses during 2024-25 and over 10,000 buses by 2025, with nearly 80 per cent expected to be electric.

The government is also promoting renewable energy usage in logistics and warehousing infrastructure through the Solar Policy, while expansion of DTC and DEVI bus services is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and easing freight movement pressure, she added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts