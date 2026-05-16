Delhi enters 'Exemplary' category in LEADS 2025; CM says city logistics plan to be notified soon

Delhi has secured a place in the country’s highest “Exemplary” category in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 Index, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta describing the achievement as “a matter of pride for Delhi.”

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The Chief Minister said the recognition reflects the Delhi Government’s sustained efforts to strengthen logistics infrastructure, improve multimodal connectivity, promote ease of doing business, and adopt technology-driven governance systems.

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Delhi moved up from the “Achiever” category in LEADS 2023 and 2024 to emerge among the country’s top-performing regions this year.

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The LEADS Index evaluates States and Union Territories on parameters including logistics infrastructure, services, regulatory framework, digital integration, sustainability, and stakeholder perception.

States and UTs are categorised into Exemplary, High Performer, Accelerators, and Growth Seekers, with “Exemplary” being the highest category.

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According to the LEADS 2025 assessment, Delhi outperformed national and Union Territory averages in logistics infrastructure, logistics services, operations and regulatory framework, sustainability, and equity. The national capital recorded strong scores in roads, railways, airports, digital systems, warehousing, and cold storage facilities.

Highlighting ongoing initiatives, CM Gupta said that under the PM Gati Shakti Yojana, Delhi has prepared a City Logistics Plan that has already received approval and will soon be notified. The plan aims to streamline urban freight movement, last-mile delivery systems, and freight management across the national capital.

She said Delhi has integrated 38 out of 46 mandatory layers on the PM Gati Shakti portal and added 317 additional layers to strengthen coordinated infrastructure planning and project implementation among departments.

The Chief Minister said the Delhi Government is finalising the Warehousing and Logistics Policy 2025 to reduce congestion in freight movement, remove regulatory bottlenecks, and bridge infrastructure gaps in the sector.

She said that under Delhi’s EV Policy and Electric Fleet Expansion Plan, the government has set a target to procure 2,808 e-buses during 2024-25 and over 10,000 buses by 2025, with nearly 80 per cent expected to be electric.

The government is also promoting renewable energy usage in logistics and warehousing infrastructure through the Solar Policy, while expansion of DTC and DEVI bus services is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and easing freight movement pressure, she added.