Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa orders district-wise plan to tackle winter pollution

Ahead of the winter season, the Delhi Government has directed district administrations and enforcement agencies to prepare source-specific plans to tackle air pollution, with Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa calling for coordinated action against dust, biomass burning, traffic congestion and other localised pollution sources.

Sirsa chaired review meetings for East and North-East districts at the DM East office and for South-East and South districts at the DM South-East office in Lajpat Nagar. Respective MLAs, District Magistrates, DCPs, MCD Deputy Commissioners and senior officials of various departments attended the meetings.

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The district administrations have been asked to identify and map pollution hotspots using data from AQI monitoring stations. The sources, including road dust, vehicular emissions, traffic congestion, construction and demolition activities, unauthorised parking and waste burning, will be assessed, including activities within a 3 km radius where applicable.

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Officials have been directed to prepare source-wise action plans specifying remedial measures, responsible agencies and timelines.

The minister ordered strict enforcement of dust-control norms at construction and demolition sites and a ban on biomass and waste burning. Agencies have also been asked to ensure proper collection, segregation, transportation and disposal of waste.

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To curb road dust and congestion, enforcement against unauthorised parking of buses, trucks and heavy vehicles will be intensified, with cranes to be deployed where required. Pending civil works, including pothole repairs and brown-area treatment, have been directed to be completed by October 31, wherever feasible. Focused monitoring of PM10 and PM2.5 has also been ordered at vulnerable locations.

Departments will submit action taken reports within 15 days, covering progress, evidence, pending issues and completion timelines.