Delhi escapes ‘poor’ air as NCR satellite cities choke

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The Central Pollution Control Board’s September 21 readings showed Greater Noida at 276, Baraut at 286, Manesar at 245, Khora at 254 and Gurugram at 218, all in the “poor” category. Delhi, at 169, and Noida, at 189, remained “moderate”.

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The numbers challenge the familiar assumption that Delhi is automatically the NCR’s pollution hotspot. They also expose a policy problem: the quality of the air people breathe can vary sharply within the same metropolitan airshed, while city-level AQI figures can conceal those differences.

The monitoring blind spot

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CREA analyst Manoj Kumar attributed the variation partly to the uneven density of monitoring stations. Delhi has a much larger monitoring network than cities such as Gurugram and Noida, meaning a citywide average can smooth out sharp local pollution spikes.

That concern is already reflected in government policy. CAQM has said the NCR needs denser, more uniform monitoring, including stations along borders and in peri-urban areas, and has proposed 46 additional continuous monitoring stations. The revised approach envisages roughly one station every 25 sq km in Delhi and contiguous NCR cities.

This matters because Gurugram’s traffic corridors, Manesar’s industrial belt, construction zones and rapidly expanding urban edges do not necessarily experience the same air as central Delhi.

October could expose the gap

Rainfall is another part of the equation. Monsoon showers temporarily remove or disperse pollutants, but uneven rainfall means some NCR pockets can lose that advantage earlier than others.

With the monsoon weakening and October approaching, pollutant accumulation is expected to become more pronounced. The latest readings therefore should not be read as evidence that Delhi’s pollution problem has disappeared.

The more immediate warning is different. The NCR may be entering a winter in which pollution hotspots are increasingly dispersed across the region, requiring hotspot-specific action rather than a Delhi-centric response.