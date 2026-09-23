DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi escapes ‘poor’ air as NCR satellite cities choke

Delhi escapes ‘poor’ air as NCR satellite cities choke

Sparse monitoring, local emissions and uneven rain expose a blind spot in the region’s pollution strategy

article_Author
Manikant Mishra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representative photo
Advertisement

Delhi’s relatively better air this week may be hiding a bigger National Capital Region (NCR) problem: pollution is increasingly emerging as a localised urban crisis beyond the Capital, just as the region heads towards the post-monsoon season.
Advertisement

The Central Pollution Control Board’s September 21 readings showed Greater Noida at 276, Baraut at 286, Manesar at 245, Khora at 254 and Gurugram at 218, all in the “poor” category. Delhi, at 169, and Noida, at 189, remained “moderate”.

Advertisement

The numbers challenge the familiar assumption that Delhi is automatically the NCR’s pollution hotspot. They also expose a policy problem: the quality of the air people breathe can vary sharply within the same metropolitan airshed, while city-level AQI figures can conceal those differences.

The monitoring blind spot

Advertisement

CREA analyst Manoj Kumar attributed the variation partly to the uneven density of monitoring stations. Delhi has a much larger monitoring network than cities such as Gurugram and Noida, meaning a citywide average can smooth out sharp local pollution spikes.

That concern is already reflected in government policy. CAQM has said the NCR needs denser, more uniform monitoring, including stations along borders and in peri-urban areas, and has proposed 46 additional continuous monitoring stations. The revised approach envisages roughly one station every 25 sq km in Delhi and contiguous NCR cities.

This matters because Gurugram’s traffic corridors, Manesar’s industrial belt, construction zones and rapidly expanding urban edges do not necessarily experience the same air as central Delhi.

October could expose the gap

Rainfall is another part of the equation. Monsoon showers temporarily remove or disperse pollutants, but uneven rainfall means some NCR pockets can lose that advantage earlier than others.

With the monsoon weakening and October approaching, pollutant accumulation is expected to become more pronounced. The latest readings therefore should not be read as evidence that Delhi’s pollution problem has disappeared.

The more immediate warning is different. The NCR may be entering a winter in which pollution hotspots are increasingly dispersed across the region, requiring hotspot-specific action rather than a Delhi-centric response.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts