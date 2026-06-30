Delhi EV policy puts commercial transport on electric path: What new N1, N2 rules mean for fleet owners

The Delhi government’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy marks a significant shift for the city’s commercial transport sector, introducing mandatory electrification timelines for several categories of goods and passenger vehicles while offering operational incentives for electric trucks.

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Under the policy, all new L5 passenger and goods three-wheelers and N1 category goods carriers—commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 3.5 tonnes—will only be registered as electric vehicles from January 1, 2027.

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The measure is expected to accelerate the transition of last-mile logistics and commercial transport towards zero-emission mobility.

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In a major incentive for freight operators, the government has also announced that the first 1,000 N2 electric trucks, with a gross vehicle weight between 3.5 tonnes and 12 tonnes, purchased within three months of the policy’s notification will be granted a 10-year exemption from Delhi’s ‘No Entry’ time restrictions.

The exemption is likely to improve operational flexibility for transporters by allowing eligible electric trucks to enter the city during hours when conventional heavy vehicles face movement restrictions.

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Impact on commercial vehicle owners

The policy is expected to have both immediate and long-term implications for businesses dependent on commercial transport.

Fleet operators and logistics companies could benefit from lower fuel and maintenance expenses over time, besides operational advantages such as unrestricted entry for eligible N2 electric trucks. Companies involved in intra-city logistics, e-commerce and distribution may particularly benefit from greater scheduling flexibility.

At the same time, businesses planning to purchase new commercial vehicles after January 2027 will need to factor in the higher initial acquisition cost of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure availability and financing requirements.

Although the policy does not prohibit the continued operation of existing diesel, petrol or CNG commercial vehicles, future fleet expansion in the affected categories will increasingly be electric.

Understanding N1, N2 vehicle categories

Commercial vehicles are classified into N1 and N2 categories based on their Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

N1 category

N1 vehicles are light commercial goods carriers with a GVW of up to 3.5 tonnes. They are primarily used for urban freight movement, last-mile deliveries, courier services, FMCG distribution and small-scale cargo transportation. Typical examples include mini trucks, pickup vehicles and light cargo vans.

Under the new EV Policy, only electric N1 vehicles will be eligible for fresh registration from January 1, 2027.

N2 category

N2 vehicles are medium commercial goods carriers with a GVW ranging from 3.5 tonnes to 12 tonnes. They are commonly used for transporting industrial goods, construction material, wholesale supplies and medium-distance freight.

To encourage early adoption, the government has announced a 10-year-exemption from Delhi's 'No Entry' restrictions for the first 1,000 electric N2 trucks purchased within three months of the policy's notification.

Why these changes matter

Commercial transport sector contributes significantly to vehicular emissions in Delhi. By mandating the electrification of new light commercial vehicles and incentivising medium-duty electric trucks, the government aims to reduce air pollution while promoting cleaner freight mobility.

The policy also signals a gradual transition in which businesses investing in new commercial fleets will increasingly have to adopt electric vehicles, making electrification a key consideration for transport operators in the coming years.