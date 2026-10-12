Delhi: EV push faces speed test as five charging stations set to open

Delhi’s push to expand electric vehicle infrastructure is set to get a small boost on October 14, when five new charging stations are planned to open across the city.

The stations at Nangloi, Keshav Kunj, Rohini Sector 37, Nand Nagri and Anand Vihar are part of the government’s effort to expand the network needed to support the growing use of electric vehicles.

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The five locations will together add capacity for 26 vehicles to charge at the same time. Anand Vihar will have 10 charging slots, while the other four stations will have four slots each.

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The stations will be operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation, giving the expansion a public transport agency’s role in the city’s charging network.

The immediate addition, however, also highlights the scale of the task ahead. Delhi currently has 1,919 charging stations with more than 9,000 charging points, besides 232 battery swapping stations. The government has set a target of taking the number of charging points to 32,000 by 2030. The government has also received a fresh push for expansion. The Union Ministry of Heavy Industries has recently approved 382 new charging centres for Delhi.

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The challenge now is the pace at which these approvals translate into operational facilities. Experts have said the expansion of charging stations is moving too slowly and that the government needs to accelerate the process. With five more stations planned for October 14 and hundreds of additional centres approved, the gap between Delhi’s present network and its 2030 target will depend not only on the number of approvals, but on how quickly they become usable by EV owners.