Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

New Delhi, August 28
A Delhi court sentenced former MLA Rambeer Shokeen to four months in jail for failing to appear before it despite repeated summons.
The Delhi politician, who was declared a proclaimed offender after this, was an accused in a case related to the running of an organised crime syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region and registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). On August 23, he was acquitted of the charges under the MCOCA.
While giving Shokeen a jail term in an order passed on August 26, Special judge Geetanjli Goel said it was not a fit case for release on probation.
“Considering the fact that the convict was earlier declared a PO and was then arrested and had then again escaped from custody and was declared an absconder and surrendered only after considerable time had lapsed, the present is not a fit case to release the convict on probation,” the judge said. “It would be reasonable if the convict Rambeer Shokeen is sentenced to simple imprisonment for a period of four months,” Goel added. The court, however, released him for the period he has already spent in jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2
Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...
Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet
will be present: trudeau