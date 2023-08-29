Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

PTI

New Delhi, August 28

A Delhi court sentenced former MLA Rambeer Shokeen to four months in jail for failing to appear before it despite repeated summons.

The Delhi politician, who was declared a proclaimed offender after this, was an accused in a case related to the running of an organised crime syndicate in the Delhi-NCR region and registered under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). On August 23, he was acquitted of the charges under the MCOCA.

While giving Shokeen a jail term in an order passed on August 26, Special judge Geetanjli Goel said it was not a fit case for release on probation.

“Considering the fact that the convict was earlier declared a PO and was then arrested and had then again escaped from custody and was declared an absconder and surrendered only after considerable time had lapsed, the present is not a fit case to release the convict on probation,” the judge said. “It would be reasonable if the convict Rambeer Shokeen is sentenced to simple imprisonment for a period of four months,” Goel added. The court, however, released him for the period he has already spent in jail.